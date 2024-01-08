RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech is seeing record enrollment as its students start their second semester today and the college is dealing with some growing pains because of that growth.

More than 23,000 students are working on a degree at the community college and a CBS 17 crew saw some of them arriving for early classes at the Scott Northern Wake Campus Monday morning. Attendance is up more than 10 percent from last spring and college leaders say they expect that growth to continue into next year.

President Dr. Scott Ralls says they’re working to put more instructors on campus to handle the growth but they’re hoping for more money from the state legislature to help with those efforts.

“It is a point of limitation for us because we can only, you know, hire with the funding that we have. We hope that there will be some expansion funding in the future,” Ralls said.

The college said it’s also increased the total seat capacity in its classrooms by about four percent compared to last spring.

“You’ll see our classes are as full as they can possibly be,” Ralls said.

Campuses will have a little more room to grow when Wake Tech opens its east campus in Wendell in April.