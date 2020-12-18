Record-high of new COVID-19 cases reported at Wake County Public Schools

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A new record has been set for weekly COVID-19 cases at Wake County Public Schools, according to the latest data from the school district.

Officials say 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dec. 10-16, with 69 of the cases being students and the remaining 59 being among staff.

Lynn Road Elementary School reported a COVID-19 cluster, where at least five cases were reported in a 14-day time frame. The school is the first in the district to report a cluster.

WCPSS leaders voted on Tuesday to pause in-person learning until Jan. 15.

Wake County began tracking it at the end of October when the first students returned to in-person instruction. The number of cases reported to the district has increased each week.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has 457,660 COVID-19 cases.

