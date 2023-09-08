RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)– After receiving complaints over the years about the smell coming from the South Wake Landfill, Wake County officials say the odor reports have remained at record lows over the last year.

Since 2020, Wake County says they have invested more than $6 million to reduce odors produced from the landfill. That money includes $1.8 million in landfill gas improvements, $550,000 in environmental odor reduction. Another $3.7 million was invested in a new project the county expects to further reduce odor reports by up to 30 percent.

In April, the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved funding for a new project to install a temporary waterproof and windproof fabric cover to help control gas and odors. Installation started July 1. The county said the cover will stretch 9 acres wide.

The county said the cover will protect the surface of the landfill, minimize water infiltration and prevent additional odors from escaping. Eventually, the liner will be installed over nearly 15 acres.

People living around the landfill may have noticed odors more than usual at the end of August and early September as the cover was installed. The county said this is primarily due to having to expose some of the prior deposited waste in order to connect the top liner to the bottom liner to completely seal the waste.

Over the next 11 years, the county expects to invest more than $13 million in solutions to mitigate bad odors.

The South Wake Landfill takes in the garbage from more than 1.2 million residents and thousands of businesses in Wake County.

To report odors coming from the landfill, click here.