Records: 2 men charged in Garner taxi driver’s murder previously served years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two men charged in connection with the murder of a taxi driver in Garner previously served years in prison, documents show.

Javonta Lakeith Williams, 25, and Quinn Louis Giles, 28, both of Raleigh, are facing multiple charges in connection with the murder of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36, of Raleigh. Seck was shot while driving and then crashed his car into the woods, according to Garner police.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and parole violations. He was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. in Garner and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Giles is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody in Garner at 1:20 a.m. and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Warrants show that Giles will also be charged with first-degree murder, but the charge has not been entered into the system yet.

Garner police said that evidence at the scene “helped start the trail that eventually led to the identification of the suspects.”

Garner police investigators said they believe that Williams and Giles “attempted to get a ride from another taxi company shortly before getting into the back of the Amigo Taxi.”

According to police, two taxi companies were called from the same phone number and both were asked to take the riders to an address on Poole Drive in Garner.

Williams and Giles attempted to steal $100 from Seck and shot and killed him with a .40 caliber handgun, according to records.

Police found Seck, who was a driver for Amigo Taxi, inside his vehicle at 4:50 a.m. in a neighborhood on Poole Drive near Aversboro Road.

According to records, Williams was released from prison on April 19 after serving 5 years and 10 months on charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon charge dating back to November 2014.

Incarceration records show Williams was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon on Nov. 8, 2014, and three days later was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and speed to elude arrest.

Those charges were connected to a string of armed robberies of pizza delivery workers in Durham over a one-month period from October to November of 2014, according to a Nov. 12, 2014, press release from Durham police.

According to the release, Williams, who was 20 at the time, robbed pizza deliverymen on Oct. 14, 2014, Nov. 8, 2014, and on Nov. 11, 2014. He was caught following a police chase and crash later on the night of the third robbery.

On May 6, 2015, Williams was convicted on the charges and sentenced to a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 5 years and 10 months. Following his release on April 19, Williams began a post-release parole sentence that was set to end April 18, 2020, according to records.

CBS 17 has reached out to officials to try to determine if Williams was under supervised release and if he had an electronic monitoring system at the time of the murder. We have not heard back at this time.

Records also show multiple convictions and prison sentences for Giles.

Giles most recently served 7 months in prison on felony larceny over $1,000 and carrying a concealed weapon charges. He was released on June 22, 2018, and immediately began probation. His period of probation ended on May 20.

Giles was also incarcerated for periods of time on different charges in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to records.

Garner police said there was no connection between Seck and the suspects.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

