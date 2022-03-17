RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Recreational fishermen are calling on state leaders to do more to protect North Carolina from commercial overfishing.

Today a number of organizers held a protest outside the NC Department of Environmental Quality in downtown Raleigh.

“We’re very concerned about the direction that our fisheries management has taken over the last decade,” said David Sneed, Executive Director of the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina.

Year over year, his organization has noticed North Carolina’s fish stocks are declining.

Protesters hold up signs during a Thursday protest at the NC Department of Environmental Quality. (WNCN photo/Brea Hollingsworth)

He points to commercial overfishing as a reason.

“North Carolina is the only state that still allows commercial large mesh gillnets on inshore waters. We’re the only state that allows inshore trolling with outer trolls on our nursery areas.”

That’s why he and others are calling on state leaders to reform policies that they say are harming resources.

Jot Owens is a fishing guide captain out of Wilmington.

He also said he’s noticed a decline, particularly in southern flounder.

“Fishing numbers are definitely dropping, flounder is one of the bigger things that I target and it’s not as easy to catch numbers of flounder like we used to and not just big flounder but small flounder, the ones that are important for down the road,” said Owens.

Sneed told CBS 17’s Brea Hollingsworth if leaders don’t take action soon that could have an impact on North Carolina’s $2 billion recreational fishing economy.

“It’s just like your retirement account if you spend everything you make and you’re not putting anything away for the future then you’re gonna be in trouble,” said Sneed.

Last week the group met with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries director to voice their concerns.