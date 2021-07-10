Red Bull 3-on-3 tournament in Raleigh gives players a shot at USA Basketball national teams in Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of basketball players competed at the Red Bull 3-on-3 tournament at the JD Lewis Center in Raleigh Saturday.

Organizers say the Red Bull 3-on-3 tournament is made up of 10-minute games with a 12-second shot clock and continuous play.

Competitors can win money and earn points toward getting a spot on the USA Basketball national teams in the Olympics.

Lorenzo Baxter and his team won the tournament in 2019 and he came back again today hoping for a repeat. He says the talent at the tournament is top-notch.

“You got the bigs, you got the smalls. In North Carolina, everybody’s shooters. I mean, that’s special alone by itself,” Baxter said.

Organizers say they’re hosting tournaments in more than 20 cities across the country.