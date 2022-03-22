CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The American Red Cross is assisting eight people who were displaced by an apartment fire that broke out Monday evening in Cary, according to a release from the organization.

The fire was reported around 7:10 p.m. at 2200 Appledown Drive, which is an apartment complex off Northeast Maynard Road near Reedy Creek Road.

One apartment was damaged by the fire and two other units below were damaged by water from fighting the fire, according to Cary Police Lt. John Reeves.

The release from the Red Cross said they’re helping the eight people “by providing emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.”

No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.