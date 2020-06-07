Red Cross helping 3 displaced residents after Raleigh home damaged by fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were displaced after a Raleigh home was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported as a fire at a one-story home around 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Beauty Avenue, Raleigh fire officials said.

When crews arrived they saw “heavy fire” coming from a bedroom window, according to a report from Raleigh fire officials.

The three people who live there managed to get out of the home with no injuries.

The fire, which is classified as accidental, began in a back bedroom and then spread into the attic, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Ian Toms.

About 30 percent of the home was damaged, but it is uninhabitable, the fire report said.

No firefighters were injured. The Red Cross was called in to help the three residents who were displaced, the fire report said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: