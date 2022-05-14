RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Saturday the American Red Cross, along with other local agencies conducted their national campaign “Sound The Alarm,” an effort to educate and help families with fire prevention in their homes.

“Sound The Alarm” is a nationwide event by the American Red Cross. They also partnered with the city of Raleigh, the Raleigh Fire Department and a long list of other agencies, to help families remove defective smoke detectors in their home and develop an escape plan in the event of a fire.

Saturday they were at the Kingsborough Estates Community, which is considered high risk, because of the older homes.

Cally Edwards is the communications director for the American Red Cross. She and volunteers spent all Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., educating families on the importance of fire prevention.

“We are going door to door in this community and knocking on doors and asking families If they have a working smoke alarm, if they don’t we come in and we can check their smoke alarm to see if it working. If they don’t have smoke alarms at all, we’ll install free smoke alarms,” Edwards said.

Part of their national plan is to host similar events in 50 different cities across the country. The group will be heading to Hope Mills next weekend.

If you would like to participate and become a volunteer click here.