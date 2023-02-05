An apartment fire at the 9400 block of Prince George Lane In Raleigh left a roof gone. (Photo from the Red Cross)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents.

On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.

A fire at midnight on Sunday at the Walden Woods Condominiums left an entire apartment building displaced. According to officials, no one was injured.

Also on Sunday morning at 6:15 a.m., four people and a firefighter were injured in an apartment fire in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these fires, as we continue to provide support to those who need it,” Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina said. “Although apartment and condo buildings are more likely to have sprinkler systems and fire alarms, it’s still critical to have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms in your unit.”

Red Cross volunteers helped those displaced that were affected by the apartment fires. They provided shelter, emergency financial assistance, food, toiletries and mental health services.

The Red Cross urges residents to test their smoke alarms and make an escape plan with everyone in their household.

Apartment residents should follow these tips to stay safe:

Learn the building’s fire safety features, including fire alarms, sprinklers and evacuation plans.

Make sure all exits are marked and not blocked.

Know the locations of the available exit stairwells.

Individuals with access or functional needs, including a disability, should learn where the closest area safety is.

Identify a meeting place for members of your household that is outside and away from the building.

Talk to your apartment management if you have concerns about alarms or sprinklers in your unit.

If smoke or fire enters your unit and you cannot immediately escape, call 911 to report your location. Open a window slightly; wave a bright cloth or a light at night to identify your location. If smoke enters the unit, stay low to the floor to breathe the best air.

For house fire safety resources and tips, click here or download the free Red Cross Emergency App on your smart phone.