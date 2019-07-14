Red Cross volunteer from Raleigh shipping out to help with Barry recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Red Cross volunteer from Raleigh is heading to Baton Rouge to help with relief efforts there.

Chellie Grossman has been with the local Red Cross for two years. While she doesn’t know exactly what to expect, she’s ready to serve however she can.

“All of these people are going to be in acute, trauma situations, and I have the skills to offer them the support that they need,” Grossman said. “I’m concerned about the amount of water, and the flooding more than anything. This area has been impacted by a lot of water before, so the area is just very drenched.”

Locally, Grossman said she’s helped people who evacuated during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

She was also deployed near Houston, Texas to help residents recovering from flooding earlier this year.

Grossman is expected to fly to Louisiana from Raleigh Sunday morning, and is planning to be down there to help with disaster relief for the next two to three weeks.

