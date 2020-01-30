Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst named president at IBM, reports say

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — With the news of IBM CEO Ginni Rometty stepping down, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst has assumed an executive role at IBM, according to Triangle Business Journal.

Whitehurst was long rumored as Rometty’s successor but will not be the replacement. Instead, Whitehurst will take the president’s role at IBM, effective April 6.

Arvind Krishna, IBM’s senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, has been named the CEO, Triangle Business Journal reports.

Rometty, IBM’s CEO since 2012, will stay on as executive chairwoman and serve through the end of the year until her retirement.

IBM reported that Red Hat’s revenue was up 24 percent in the company’s fourth quarter, eclipsing $1 billion in a quarter for the first time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



