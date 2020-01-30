RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — With the news of IBM CEO Ginni Rometty stepping down, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst has assumed an executive role at IBM, according to Triangle Business Journal.
Whitehurst was long rumored as Rometty’s successor but will not be the replacement. Instead, Whitehurst will take the president’s role at IBM, effective April 6.
Arvind Krishna, IBM’s senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, has been named the CEO, Triangle Business Journal reports.
Rometty, IBM’s CEO since 2012, will stay on as executive chairwoman and serve through the end of the year until her retirement.
IBM reported that Red Hat’s revenue was up 24 percent in the company’s fourth quarter, eclipsing $1 billion in a quarter for the first time.
- Panthers, TE Olsen agree to part ways
- Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst named president at IBM, reports say
- Florida man accused of hanging dog with electrical cord because of barking
- Woman in stable condition after being shot while driving in Rocky Mount
- 4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now