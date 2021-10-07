Red Hat Software announces company-wide COVID-19 vaccination requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Red Hat Software company announced on Thursday that all associates and contractors must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Nov. 29, all employees must present proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus as a requirement for continued employment with the company.

“At this time, full vaccination requires that two weeks have passed since one injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second injection of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” a blog post from Red Hat read. “This requirement extends to all U.S. associates and contractors no matter if they work from a Red Hat office, a customer or partner site, or are fully remote.”

The post also stated exceptions will only be granted in very limited circumstances.

“Thank you all for your commitment to Red Hat and each other. We have consistently said we would continue to evolve our support programs, safety guidance, and policies in response to a changing situation,” Paul Cormier, the President and Chief Executive Officer for the company, said. “It takes everyone working together to adapt successfully, maintain our culture and innovation, and to continue delivering for our customers and partners.”

Red Hat is an IBM subsidiary software company that provides open-source software products to different enterprises. It has its corporate headquarters in Raleigh, along with other offices worldwide.