Redevelopment plans in downtown Raleigh bring up housing concerns; developers offer help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ben Silva has lived at the Country Club Homes Apartments on Oberlin Road in Raleigh for about a year and a half.

“I haven’t had to leave this area for the whole pandemic. It’s been a nice little quarantine. We have everything we need around here,” he said.

He said he has only had to walk about a block to the coffee shop he helps run.

However, change is inevitable.

“Pretty much everyone has to be gone by the end of September,” Silva said.

Chin Zorig lives in the same complex. Zorig is faced with the same situation.

“It’s hard. It’s difficult to find apartments because of the rent price,” he said.

Soon, the local ownership team of Clancy & Theys, Grubb Ventures and Williams Realty & Building Company will break ground on the new Budleigh East Neighborhood in that area.

It will be 23.5 acres of condos, townhomes, single-family homes, apartments, and more.

Tuesday night, the team got a thumbs up from Raleigh City Council to rezone a portion of the Country Club Homes property off of Oberlin and Fairview roads.

“Yeah, it’s not a great situation. Especially since there’s not a lot of affordable housing in the area,” Silva said.

However, a representative with the ownership team told CBS 17 it has offered residents moving grants, instant refunds on deposits, and has broken leases.

They also said they have held rental fairs to help current residents finding housing.

Right now, they said they have not set a price on how much it would cost to live in the new community.

In its affordability analysis, the group said it plans to have subsidized units.

CBS 17 reached out to the City of Raleigh and was told, as far as affordable housing: “The city has created or preserved more than 2,900 affordable housing units since 2015, with the projection of completing 567 more by next year.”

“I would like to see them have a little more care and thoughts about the people who need the affordable housing,” Silva said.

The Budleigh East project is set to be done by summer 2023.