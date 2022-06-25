RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh nonprofit is celebrating the grand opening of its refugee welcome center.

Refugee Hope Partners cut the ribbon on its new welcome center in Raleigh Saturday.

Refugees can go there and get guidance on how to live in this country, from paying bills to learning the English language.

Leaders with the nonprofit tell CBS 17 as the refugee community grows in Raleigh, they’ll offer more ways to get them plugged in.

“We plan to continue to do that as we open this center and do programs and continually get feedback from our refugee community on what’s going to be most helpful. We don’t want to come in with our own assumptions of what is going to be the best,” said Amanda Herbert with Refugee Hope Partners.

Refugee Hope Partners already has several programs and events planned for the next few weeks.

To learn more, click here.