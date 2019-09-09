Registered sex offender arrested after stabbing wife, 3 children in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after authorities say stabbed his wife and three children Sunday night.

According to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry, deputies were called to the 5900-block of Gamble Drive just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

Once they arrived, deputies found four victims: a 53-year-old, 23-year-old, 22-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

Curry said the 53-year-old and 23-year-old victims are in stable condition, while the other two victims are in critical condition.

Deputies say the suspect, Carl Barkley, 54, had already left the scene when they arrived.

Barkley’s address is in Rich Square, a town in Northampton County.

According to Curry, the 22-year-old ran to another home in the 5900-block of Gamble Drive for help. It was at this home where a deputy helped the victim.

Meanwhile, the other three victims went to a home nearby in the 2900-block of Franks Drive, where one of the victims and deputies secured the weapon Barkley is suspected of using to stab them, Curry said.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.

Barkley’s photo from the NC Sex Offender Registry

Barkley is a registered sex offender as he was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in August 2001. He was 35 when the victim was 13.

He spent nearly two years in prison following the conviction.

Barkley was arrested at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount, court documents show.

Barkley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

This story will be updated.

