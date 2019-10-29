Registered sex offender arrested for being at Wake County elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after he picked up his child at a Wake County elementary school, the sheriff’s office announced.

Jimmy Elaster Spence, 50, of Garner faces a charge of felony sex offender on school premises.

Jimmy Spence (NCSOR)

“Based on his previous conviction, Spence is not allowed on any Wake County public school property,” the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Sheriff’s office investigators are working with school security to find out how Spence was able to check his child out from the school.

Those investigators questioned Spence and then transported him to the detention center.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the school so as to protect the child’s identity.

Spence was convicted of rape in 2001 out of Hanover, Virginia. He was released from prison in January 2005.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry shows Spence was 29 at the time of the rape and the victim was 18 or older.

