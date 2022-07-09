RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are all paying more for most things lately, and that’s including rent. One new report shows that rent in the Raleigh area has gone up… again.

“It’s gone up over the last two years about $400,” one renter, Franklin Wefald, CBS 17.

He says he’s been looking at other complexes in the Raleigh area.

“I just consider how much I’m spending and the value,” he said.

That new report by Quote Wizard shows the average rent in North Carolina is up 31 percent since 2020 and up eight percent just from the beginning of 2022. The rise in rates has renters worried about what’s coming next.

“I’d really like to stay,” Wefald said. “I’m just kind of worried about what my next contract is going to say.”

Another renter sent CBS 17 a letter they say is from their apartment management team. The renter says they currently pay about $1,500 a month, but if they renew their lease, they’ll be paying at least $1,765 a month.

For private rentals, the person controlling the rent is typically the landlord. Some local landlords say they may have no choice but to raise rent to keep up with inflation in all areas.

“All the maintenance is more expensive,” Cory Hudepohl said. “So all the repairs and stuff, I do some of them myself, but for the other ones, people are charging more, it’s harder to get people out to do the repairs.

Renters now just hoping that landlords and complexes find a solution without pushing residents out the door to something more affordable.

“What I would hope is that the managers in my building will realize that people can find something else,” Wefald said.