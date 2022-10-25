RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website.

The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters made up less than half of residents in 2010 but now comprise the majority.

It says the same thing has happened in more than 100 ZIP codes across the country during the past decade.

Just over 50 percent of the residents in the 27617 ZIP code — which covers the Brier Creek area near where U.S. 70 intersects with Interstate 540 — are renters. That’s up 74.5 percent from 2010, the fifth-largest increase in the nation, the study finds.

Nearly 59 percent of people living in 27605 — which spans the area south of Wade Avenue, including the Village District, and reaching Pullen Park — are renters. That marks an increase of 57 percent, which the study points out is the nation’s 12th-largest increase.

The nation’s largest increase was found in a ZIP code in Columbus, Ohio, according to the study.