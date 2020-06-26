Reopen NC protests in opposition of statewide mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Reopen NC rallied outside North Carolina’s legislative building in a show of opposition to the statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask requirement begins Friday at 5:00 pm, but Reopen NC leaders say the mandate is unconstitutional.

“I don’t see a value in shutting down a population and taking people’s constitutional rights over a virus. I do not,” said Reopen NC co-founder Ashley Smith.

Smith says people should be allowed to make their own decision about wearing a mask, and not have to follow an order.

“I believe that people make good choices. I make the choice to socially distance when I’m in public which is what we’re told would work perfectly all along. I’m a person that can’t wear a mask so I’ll socially distance and that’s a responsible decision I’ll make,” she said.

Reopen NC delivered a petition to state leaders while singing the national anthem inside the legislative building.

Smith says the petition gained more than 7,000 signatures in opposition of the mask mandate and calls for the Council of State to investigate the legality of Governor Cooper’s executive orders.

Smith believes Cooper’s stay at home order and phased reopening of the state during COVID-19 are unconstitutional. She urges state leaders to push to reopen the state, saying businesses are hurting.

“We’re not constitutionally guaranteed a virus or pathogen-free existence. It just doesn’t exist. To live is to take risks,” she said.

During a press conference Friday, NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged people to follow the mask mandate.

“We all need to come together on this important issue, wearing face coverings so we can make sure this virus doesn’t spread across our state further and we can get back to the things we want to do, like sending our kids to school,” Cohen said.

Data released from DHHS Friday showed 1,303 reported deaths from the virus, 892 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1,635 new coronavirus cases.

Cohen said North Carolina’s coronavirus tracking numbers are going in the “wrong direction”

“We’re seeing states around us really see severe increases in their numbers. They are having to go backward in their easing of restrictions,” Cohen said. “I don’t want to have to do that. We have a tool here was can use in terms of face coverings.”