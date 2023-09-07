APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Teenagers, advocates and politicians say the time has to be now to stop gun violence. That was the message from panelists and audience members at a gun violence prevention town hall Wednesday night hosted by Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-13).

Apex High School Senior Hadi Rahim said as a high school student he worries about gun violence all the time, like when a code red announcement comes over the school loudspeaker.

“Our heart stops and we wait for that this is a drill” he said. “And we wake up, like we are in fear every single time that they’ll say this is not a drill.”

Too many times it isn’t a drill. Panelists spoke about being part of the lockdown generation.

Wednesday’s town hall comes just over a week after a UNC-Chapel Hill professor was shot and killed on campus.

“I’m just pissed off that we still have to continue having these conversations,” Nickel said.

Nickel said the recurring gun violence is also exactly why the conversations about preventing it need to continue. CBS 17 asked what he’s doing in Washington to reduce gun violence.

“There’s a lot of bills that we continue to fight for, safe storage laws, universal background checks,” Nickel said.

Speakers also discussed safe gun storage. Free guns locks were available at the event.

At the local level, Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria gave an update on the county’s violence interrupters program, which CBS 17 has previously reported on.

It’s called Safe Wake.

Calabria said the goal is to identify people at risk of committing violent acts and connect them with the right programs before they have a chance to cause harm.

“I really think, for at least the near future for Wake County, that’s a big part of our future because it’s something that we have not done in a robust way,” Calabria said. “It is kind of still cutting edge activity and I think we could make a big difference with it.”

He said the goal is for the Board of Commissioners to vote on the plan around the fall.

In Raleigh, the CEO of Boots on the Ground Gerald Givens Jr., said four to five violence interrupters are out in the community. Givens said the group hopes to launch its partnership with local hospitals on violence intervention this winter.