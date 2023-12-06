RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger aircraft that was damaged after it hit a light pole at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last month has been repaired and is scheduled to fly back to France on Wednesday afternoon.

The Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is expected to leave at 4 p.m. with estimated departure set for 4:11 p.m., according to the website FlightRadar24.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 24 — the day after Thanksgiving — and canceled Air France flight 693 that day from RDU to Charles de Gaulle/Roissy Airport (CDG), near Paris.

Damage was done to the left wing of the plane which was using Gate C24 that day, according to photos, reports from the scene, and the FlightAware website.