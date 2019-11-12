Repairmen, teen girl hailed as heros as fire displaces Raleigh veteran, 2 others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents of a Raleigh neighborhood are praising the heroics of two handymen and a teenage girl after they helped make sure no one was injured in a house fire Monday.

The fire happened shortly after 5 p.m. at a home on Carolyn Drive. Firefighters said three people were displaced from the home due to smoke and fire damage.

Neighbors say two repairmen noticed the fire and asked a woman to call 911. Her daughter, Eyma Anwar, ran across the street to alert her neighbor that his house was on fire.

“I knocked on the door and rang the doorbell really loud. He was all the way in the back of the house. I don’t think he heard me too well. Once he came out, he was shook. He was really scared,” said Anwar.

The homeowner, a retired veteran, said his family just finished repairs on the house from recent storm damage.

“I’m just happy everyone is okay. I’ve been living here for 14 years, so I know everyone like family. I’m just happy they are okay,” Anwar said.

It took 33 firefighters from Raleigh and New Hope to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

