Report: Car was going 70 mph when it ran off New Bern Ave., hit light pole; ‘underage’ passenger killed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A car was going about 70 mph in a 45 mph zone along New Bern Avenue when it ran off the road and crashed early Wednesday morning, according to a report released by Raleigh police. The wreck resulted in the death of an “underage” passenger.

Around 2:49 a.m., the car was traveling west on New Bern Avenue when it ran off the road to the right and hit the curb. It began to slide sideways on the sidewalk before striking another curb and hitting a utility pole, the report said.

The passenger was ejected from the car. That person, who police described as “underage,” was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Angel Montes Bermudez, who was driving the car, fled the scene on foot, the report said.

Southbound New Bern Avenue was blocked as police investigated the fatal crash. One lane reopened around 6:15 a.m. Drivers are advised to take Corporation Parkway to avoid any traffic issues or slowdowns on New Bern Avenue.

