Report details multi-county pursuit that ended with kidnapping suspect’s death in Zebulon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A kidnapping suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement as he ran into the woods off Interstate 87 near Zebulon before a Raleigh officer returned fire, a report from the City of Raleigh states.

Read the report

The City released a report detailing the events of Sept. 23-24 which ended with the death of Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez.

Cortes-Ramirez was at the center of a kidnapping case which began around 11 p.m. on Sept. 23, the report shows.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office called Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications late on Sept. 23 to report a missing person and a suspect vehicle.

Officers located that suspect vehicle but the driver sped off when police attempted to pull it over near Buck Jones and Bashford roads, the report says.

At 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, Durham deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and were advised the situation was a potential kidnapping.

Deputies were told the kidnapping victim was inside the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was reported by deputies to be traveling in the 4000 block of Capital Boulevard – which is near the split with Highway 401.

Sgt. R.L. Warner with Raleigh police responded to 4044 Capital Boulevard and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Once again, the driver sped off south on Capital Boulevard toward Interstate 440.

Warner began to chase the vehicle – which went from I-440 to Interstate-87/264.

At that point, other law enforcement agencies joined the chase.

Stop sticks were deployed by a state trooper near exit 436 of I-87.

Those sticks slowed the vehicle which led to Cortes-Ramirez jumping from the vehicle and running into nearby woods.

Cortes-Ramirez, who had a pistol in his hand when he jumped from his vehicle, fired shots at law enforcement on scene.

Warner returned fire and took cover behind a patrol vehicle.

As Cortes-Ramirez disappeared into the woods, law enforcement on scene reported hearing a single gunshot come from the woods.

Cortes-Ramirez was found dead in the woods with a pistol in his right hand, the report says.

The events were captured on multiple body- and dash-cams but Warner’s did not record as its battery was dead, the report says.

The City of Raleigh has filed a petition with Superior Court for the release of those videos.

Warner has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The SBI will continue its investigation into the shooting and will deliver its results to the Wake County district attorney.

The kidnapping victim was unharmed and ushered from the scene by a Zeublon police officer, officials said.

