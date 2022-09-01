A sign indicating the availability of a home to rent stands outside a building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier.

The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.

Additionally, there are more than 800 expected in Wake Forest, 600 in Cary and 400 each in Holly Springs and Morrisville.

Nationally, construction is near a 40-year high with more than 400,000 newly built apartments expected — the first time that many have been built since 1972.

The company attributes the boom to rising demand for apartments across the country because potential homeowners are opting to rent due to high inflation and rising interest rates.