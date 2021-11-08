Report: Raleigh ranks 5th as this year’s best city for Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Raleigh ranks one of the top cities to spend the holiday.
WalletHub released a study, 2021’s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving, and Raleigh comes in as the fifth-best city.
In the study, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country in 20 key metrics including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, delayed flights, volunteer opportunities and even the possibility of rain.
The list below from the study shows how Raleigh measures in several metrics.
Thanksgiving in Raleigh (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
- 8th – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner
- 20th – Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday
- 51st – Volunteer Opportunities per Capita
- 55th – Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation
- 22nd – Thanksgiving Events per Capita
- 8th – Traffic Congestion
- 18th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated