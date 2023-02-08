RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website.

The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to the statement.

Upon investigating that report, another student said they saw a fellow student with a weapon, the school said.

After consulting with the school resource officer and Raleigh police, the school went into lockdown at 10:18 a.m. to ensure the safety of students and staff during the investigation of the reports.

At 10:44 a.m., in cooperation with law enforcement, the lockdown was lifted and the school returned to a normal schedule, according to the statement.

The school said it could not share specific information about the student involved because of federal laws, but said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.