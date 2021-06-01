Reports of suspicious vehicles in Clayton prompt warning of ‘stranger danger’ from police

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — In Clayton’s Rollingwood neighborhood, parents and kids are a little shaken up after a strange situation.

Tatyana Waldron says a man she didn’t know drove up behind her driveway and got her attention.

“Kind of motioned me to come to his car and I wasn’t going to go too close, but once I got close enough I saw he had two cans of Mountain Dew.”

Within minutes, she said police came by and asked her if she’d seen a man in a gold car.

By then he was gone, but In an alert posted on Facebook, Clayton Police say a man in a gold, brown, or tan car that could’ve been a Buick, Cadillac, or Ford Crown Victoria offered a child Mountain Dew and motioned for that child to come closer to his car. The child called for a parent who called the police.

“I thought he was trying to be nice,” said Waldron of her experience, “But in today’s day and time, you can’t just tell kids to just come.”

Officers say they don’t know the man’s intent; he was gone by the time they arrived, but 14-year-old Malechy Pearce says he’s seen a similar vehicle in the neighborhood and a man has offered him food or asked for money.

“I was outside on the phone with my grandma then he approached me,” he said, adding that it made him feel unsafe.

“It just makes me more cautious,” noted Waldron.

Clayton police say it’s good to be cautious. They’ve had a few reports of suspicious vehicles in area neighborhoods, and when it comes to strangers, kids can never be too careful.

Police say they’re available to talk to children about stranger danger. You can contact Clayton Police Officers Neal Johnson or Sgt. Jeff Young.