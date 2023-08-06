WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue crews in Wake County are searching Falls Lake for a missing boater Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported around 5:20 p.m. near the Holly Point Campground area off New Light Road north of Raleigh.

The Northern Wake Fire Department has two boats in the water with six personnel, and the Wake Forest Fire Department is also responding with their boat, according to a news release from Northern Wake Fire Department.

The missing boater was apparently in a canoe with two other people.

“We are unsure of the cause of the incident, or any other details as this is an active investigation,” Northern Wake Fire Department said.