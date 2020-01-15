Worker missing in trench collapse at Wake County construction site

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One worker is still missing following a trench collapse at a construction site near Brier Creek in Raleigh on Wednesday, officials said.
The collapse happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is located near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.
Four workers were trapped with one getting out on his own.
Another was pulled out around noon and he was able to walk to nearby EMS.
A third worker is currently being freed.
The fourth worker is missing but fire officials on scene said they know where he is in the trench.
Two of the workers have been transported to Duke University Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately available.
Officials on scene said the recent rains made this cave-in “extremely dangerous.”
This is a breaking story that will be updated as it develops.
The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.
