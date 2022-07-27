RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More than 70 beagles are now looking for their forever homes in the Triangle.

The 79 beagles were among the 4,000 that were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: Around 4,000 beagles from controversial Virginia breeding facility to be released for adoption in coming months

Volunteers drove to Virginia to pick up the Beagles and bring them back to North Carolina.

The pups are now with Triangle Beagle Rescue and will be fostered while waiting for their forever homes.

The beagles need some training and will need to be spayed and neutered.

If you’re interested in giving one of these pups their forever home, the rescue is accepting applications.

You can find more information here.