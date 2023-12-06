RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A towering hotel will soon be a cornerstone piece of Research Triangle Park’s efforts to make the area a destination.

On Wednesday, RTP leaders announced a Marriott Renaissance will be built in its downtown district.

“I think we’ve really struggled with the executive experience in RTP. Everyone’s been siloed on their campuses for so long,” said Carolyn Coia, the Vice President of Real Estate for the Research Triangle Foundation.

Hub RTP hopes to change that. Once complete, the area, situated just off of Interstate 40 near RDU, will feature a towering landscape of office space, retail, housing and more.

“The companies in RTP have been asking for something like this for a really long time. They really want the new and modern meeting space outside of their existing spaces,” Coia explained.

One of the cornerstones will be a towering Marriott Renaissance, “What this is really creating is the living room for RTP and places where people can connect and transact. Their executive travelers can come and stay.”

The full-service hotel will feature 250 rooms, 13,000 square feet of meeting space and a pool, and will be situated right in the heart of Hub RTP.

“Really a hotel drives a lot of activity, especially with the transient nature of the people that are coming through and staying at a hotel, so it really makes perfect sense for that to be right in the core,” said Coia.

Construction on the hotel is set to begin this upcoming summer.

The hotel will be next to Horseshoe, an innovative office and retail space that’s set to open around the same time.