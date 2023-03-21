RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A firefighter and a resident were injured in a Raleigh house fire Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. in a single-level home in the 700 block of South State Street, according to Raleigh fire officials.

One resident of the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, said Raleigh Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for a hand injury, Hodge said.

Five people were displaced from the home by the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the residents with housing, Hodge said.

It’s not clear what started the fire.