RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More development means more parking problems for some residential neighborhoods. At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, city staff and council members will discuss potential changes to the Residential Parking Permit Program to try and help.

City staff currently limit permit eligibility to those in single-family detached homes.

Gaines Fuqua lives in a multi-family unit on a street that requires a residential permit. He said that makes parking close to home difficult during the week.

“I wouldn’t say unfair, but it’s just kind of an odd rule to say that if you’re in a multi-family property then you don’t deserve to park just as much as someone in a home does,” Fuqua said.

As more duplexes and townhomes pop up in those residential areas, the city’s parking manager Matthew Currier said those residents are, “often left on an island within the neighborhood without the ability to park their cars or allow their guests to park their cars on the street.”

People have requested city staff to change permit eligibility, Currier said a recent request came from Clark Townhomes, which is sandwiched between residential permit zones.

The townhomes have garages, and there’s a stretch of public street parking outside the townhomes, but resident Anke Kokrhoun said it’s not enough parking for guests.

She can’t apply for guest parking permits either.

“It’s very hard when we have guests for them to find a parking spot, even around here, I mean it’s really a bad situation,” Kokrhoun said.

In the memo, Currier said staff are looking at how to modify the program to support new development while still meeting the needs of current permit holders.

There are currently 13 residential permit zones in the city.