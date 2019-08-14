Residents 65 or older can ride GoTriangle routes for free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re 65 or older and you need a bus ride around the Triangle, you can do so now for free!

On August 4, all customers 65 and older became eligible to ride all GoTriangle routes free simply by showing a photo ID with birthdate. The change means that members of that age group now can ride free on all transit agencies in the Triangle, although each agency has its own rules for boarding.

“Continued access to all of the wonderful things in our community is critical to our older neighbors who maybe want to stop driving or limit their driving on our crowded roads,” says Shelley Blake, GoTriangle’s interim CEO and president. “GoTriangle is happy to be making it even easier for those 65 and up to get to health care appointments or restaurants or other places they want to see or visit.”

The free fare for those 65 and older is part of GoTriangle’s fiscal year 2020 transit plan, which went into effect July 1.

In 2016, those 65 or older made up about 15 percent of North Carolina’s total population. That number is expected to increase 67 percent to about 21 percent of the total population by 2036, or to more than 2.6 million people.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now