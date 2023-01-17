RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.

Fire investigators determined the cause to be improperly discarded smoking materials, the department said.

The American Red Cross is taking care of displaced residents. The complex consists of four apartments and all of them were damaged, the fire department said.

According to Google Maps, the complex is just one block north of the American Red Cross Chapter of Eastern North Carolina headquarters.

The department said 35 firefighters responded to the blaze.