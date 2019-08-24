Residents concerned after man forced into car, taken to Raleigh ATM at gunpoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police identified 62-year-old Michael Crutchfield as the man they believe is seen in surveillance photos driving a man to an ATM and forcing him to withdraw money at gunpoint.

Crutchfield, who was arrested in Greensboro, is charged with robbery and kidnapping.

The ordeal started on W. Peace Street. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at a passerby and demanded he gets into an SUV.

“Its a very scary thing,” said Raleigh resident David Maros.

From there, police said Crutchfield drove the victim four miles to the Han-Dee Hugo’s on S. Wilmington Street. It’s at an ATM inside the store where the victim withdrew money.

A clerk called it surprising since they have several surveillance cameras visible.

According to the incident report, Crutchfield got away with $600 and the victim’s wallet.

“It doesn’t surprise me (in) this day and age,” Raleigh resident Randy Harris said.

“It does kind of worry me cause I do. I’m an IT tech and I work all over,” added Apex resident Austin Richardson.

The kidnapping and robbery on Aug. 11 around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victim waited until the following morning to report it.

“Really, you can’t be safe nowhere but at a gas station. Never would think stuff like that would happen. You got families that come, pull up with their kids,” Raleigh resident Darius Greenes aid.

Crutchfield was arrested in Greensboro, where he’s facing other charges.

