Residents, county leaders happy with biopharmaceutical company bringing jobs to Triangle

Gilead Sciences headquarters sign is seen in Foster City, California on April 30, 2020. – Gilead Science’s remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the company said on April 29, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – A big economic boost coming to the Triangle by way of Gilead Sciences. The biopharmaceutical company makes several drugs, including Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19.

“Coming as somebody who just actually got over having COVID, it is really nice to know that something is coming,” said Raleigh resident Carmen Bollman.

The company on Tuesday announced plans to open a facility in the Triangle, bringing in 275 jobs while investing nearly $5 million into Wake County. Triangle, and North Carolina as a whole, will see an annual economic impact of close to $40 million from the investment.

“This is important. Any job opportunity is being flooded with applications because people really need it right now,” Bollman said.

“It’s super cool to have a new company coming in that’s adding to jobs and also just like helping people recover medically,” added Raleigh resident Jonathan Moore.

The hub will focus on human resource operations, as well as finance and information technology. Job qualifications and pay ranges have not been released. However, the company said local recruitment will begin soon.

Andrew Dickinson, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, released a statement saying, in part:

“We are eager to welcome many of the highly talented, highly skilled people who live in the Triangle to work with us as we seek to advance new medicines for people with unmet medical needs.”

Local leaders said this news is just the boost needed to help turn things around.

“We have people who are suffering right now. We have people who are out of work. There is no doubt about that, but this is a sign that we are well poised to come out of this as strong or stronger than we ever have been before, so we have to just keep plugging away,” said Matt Calabria, Chairman of the Wake County Commissioners.

“With today’s announcement, Gilead confirms that North Carolina sits at the crossroads of technology and life science innovation and offers the talent, infrastructure, and business environment needed to support their success,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The company hopes to have employees moved on site and fully operational by the end of Q3 2021.

Updates on Gilead job opportunities in the near future will be posted here when available