Residents in Five Points neighborhood want changes to intersection after area sees 200+ crashes in 3 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbors in the Five Points area in Raleigh want to see changes made to an intersection they say is unsafe.

About four years ago, the City of Raleigh and the North Carolina Department of Transportation teamed up to put in metal poles after the utility pole there kept getting knocked down.

Neighbors said more needs to be done.

“It’s just a really busy intersection. It’s confusing. People go way too fast through it,” said Brent Talley. He owns Hayes Barton Pharmacy.

At the end of May, a motorcyclist died after he hit a light pole, police said. Not even 24 hours later, a car took down a pole in the same area and flipped off the road.

“We’ve been awakened to screaming. It’s been concerning at the very least,” said neighbor Jennifer Williams.

CBS 17 requested the number of crashes from NCDOT within a quarter-mile radius of the intersection. In a three-year period, NCDOT recorded 206 crashes with 62 injuries. They’ve caused more than $1 million in property damage.

“I’m surprised there’s not more of them, to be honest with you, just from all the near misses we see,” Talley said.

Since 2017, the numbers have gone up. The most common types of crashes are rear-endings, sideswipes, or angle.

DOT said more than 29,000 drivers pass through the area each day. Residents said they think something should be done to alleviate the speeders and traffic confusion.

“There are so many children on this street and in this neighborhood,” Williams said.

Some don’t feel safe even walking on the sidewalks.

“There’s a lot of businesses here that thrive on people coming here and so we want to make sure everybody feels safe here,” Talley said.

DOT said they don’t have any improvement plans right now for the area.

The city said it doesn’t maintain the area, but neighbors are asking their representatives to look into this more. CBS 17 is working to find out what can be done since the city and state worked together on the last project.

“It has so much to offer and I absolutely love it and I wouldn’t dream of moving,” Williams said. “I’m just hoping something can be done to make it a wee bit safer in this intersection.”

