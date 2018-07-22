Residents say growth brings traffic concerns to Raleigh neighborhood Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - People living in one Raleigh neighborhood say their part of town used to be quiet, but growth has brought new traffic concerns to their area.

Neighbors said the intersection of Buffaloe Road and North New Hope Road is a constant problem.

Last weekend, paramedics transported three people to the hospital following a crash at Buffaloe Road and North New Hope Road in Raleigh.

“We have a lot of accidents here and most of that I believe is due to the speed and the speed needs to be changed on these roads,” Varinder Sharma said.

Sharma has lived on this road for 27 years. He said this part of town used to be less populated, so traffic wasn’t a problem.

These days, those that live in the area said drivers treat the road like a racetrack.

“Traffic has increased. I would say at least 10 times,” Sharma said.

Sharma would like to see the speed limit lowered from 45 to 35.

“There’s kind of a bend over there where people can’t see the speeding, and the traffic lights come all of the sudden, so they’re not able to slow down,” Sharma said.

Another neighbor said he’s seen at least five car accidents at this intersection in just the last few months. He said that, last year, someone was killed.

CBS 17 submitted a records request with the DOT to find out how many crashes there have been at this intersection over the past five years. It usually takes a few days to get that information back. The DOT said, at this point, it isn't conducting a traffic study.