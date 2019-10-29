Residents, trooper want to see changes to Wake Forest intersection where boy, woman died in crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina troopers said a local doctor was behind the wheel in a crash that killed his wife and 6-year-old son. It happened at NC-98 at Moores Pond Road.

Troopers identified the driver as 41-year-old Dennis Abraham. They said he was headed north on Moores Pond Road and failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck headed west on NC-98. The force of the impact sent Abraham’s Mercedes into Tommy Ray Hill’s front yard.

Hill went out to help.

“By the time I got there, the little boy in the back, I could already tell it wasn’t good,” Hill said.

Nicholas Abraham, 6, and his mother, Julie Abraham, 41, had died.

Troopers said the two people in the pickup truck — a husband and his pregnant wife — were OK.

“Sad to say its nothing uncommon at this intersection,” Hill said.

Neighbors said the problem is a dip in NC-98 as it approaches Moores Pond Road. It creates a blind spot for drivers waiting at the stop sign.

Alexis Decker said she has concerns at that intersection.

“I’m very aware of what happens, so I’ll get people piled up behind me, but I won’t go until I’m sure that it’s clear,” Decker said.

The trooper investigating the crash said he was recommending a four-way stop there.

North Carolina Department of Transportation data shows 25 crashes have taken place. Of those, 21 of have resulted in injuries. None were fatal. It doesn’t include this latest incident.

“It’s dangerous. We’ve seen several — more than several accidents since we’ve lived here,” Decker said.

NCDOT said plans are in the works to put a road about at the intersection. It was approved and funded back in August but construction isn’t set to begin until 2022.

In the meantime, NCDOT said they’re recommending an all-way stop. That will go before the Board of Transportation at its next meeting in December. They said work for that could be done quickly.

