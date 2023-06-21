RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Transforming Capital Boulevard between Interstate 540 in Raleigh and Purnell Road/Harris Road in Wake Forest can’t come soon enough for Joann Mucaria.

“There’s a lot of stop and go,” Mucaria said. “Once you hit a light, it really backs up, so it can make a commute that would normally be 25 minutes, it could make it 45 to an hour.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to turn the 10-mile stretch into a freeway to help with traffic and congestion.

Wednesday night, people had the chance to weigh in on NCDOT’s Environmental Assessment and recommend designs for interchanges.

Paddy Jordan, of Franklin County, is looking forward to getting through the stretch without traffic lights, but is concerned about congestion on side roads.

“I think, a little more inconvenient to have to maneuver around the interchanges, to get to a lot of the businesses that are on the side roads,” Jordan said.

The project timeline is also a concern for some people, funding is only committed for the first stretch which is from I-540 to north of Durant Road.

“We’re gonna come to a screeching halt at Durant Road with no other funding in site at 70 miles an hour,” said a public hearing speaker.

Others were concerned about a decline in home value with years of construction, but no set timeline for how long the construction could take.

NCDOT Senior Project Manager Terry Farr said the design and construction for that segment A was delayed from 2024 to October 2025, with crews likely breaking ground in 2026. He said funding caused delays.

“The costs have been rising considerably,” Farr said. “You’ve got inflationary costs, you’ve got costs of labor, cost of materials, and that created a situation where a lot of the construction projects were costing a lot more, and that just kind of ran over into the projects that were not under construction. We just have to delay those a bit.”

As for people who are concerned about the project’s future without all the funding committed, Farr said it is a priority for the division and North Carolina.

“I mean this is a priority, U.S. 1 going to Wake Forest and going into Raleigh,” Farr said. “So, I would say, yes, at some point it’s going to happen, we just have to get the funding to be able to complete the B, and C, and D section.”

Farr said the plan is to have NCDOT’s preferred design for all sections picked by the end of the year. Feedback can be submitted through July 7 by clicking here.