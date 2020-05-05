Residents, workers at Apex nursing home test positive for COVID-19, health officials say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex is the site of the fourth coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in Wake County, health officials said Monday.

Both employees and residents at the facility tested positive for the virus, but Wake County health officials did not specify the number of cases. An outbreak at such facilities is defined as having two or more cases.

“As we’ve seen with previous outbreaks, the coronavirus can spread quickly through communities where people live near each other in relatively close quarters,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, who oversaw the Wake County Emergency Operations Center’s public health branch Monday. “We’re working closely with this facility to minimize the number of people exposed to the virus.”

There have been 1,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths at nursing homes in North Carolina. At the end of April, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services began releasing more specific data about the cases at congregate living facilities.

NCDHHS officials announced 184 more cases on Monday, bringing the total to almost 12,000 in the state.

More headlines from CBS17.com: