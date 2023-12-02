GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies shut down a road for more than an hour during a standoff with a person barricaded in a home Saturday night.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. along Banks Road, which is south of Garner and runs between Old Stage Road and U.S. 401, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers closed Banks Road between Chelsea Drive and Shield Circle, which is just west of Fanny Brown Road.

Just after 8 p.m., a person was seen being taken into custody and the road was reopened.

No one was evacuated but Wake County authorities issued an alert to people who live in the area.