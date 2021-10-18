Resurfacing work closes two major Raleigh streets until Tuesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two downtown Raleigh streets are set to close tonight for resurfacing work.

Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, W. Peace Street and W. North Street will close to traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

All traffic through the area will be detoured around the work area using the following detour:

Westbound Traffic (W Peace St):

WB Traffic will turn left on N Harrington St. and follow to W Johnson St.

WB Traffic will turn right on W Johnson St. and follow to Glenwood Ave.

WB Traffic will turn right on Glenwood Ave back to W Peace St. -End Detour-

Eastbound Traffic (W Peace St):

EB Traffic will turn right on Glenwood Ave. to W Johnson St.

EB Traffic will turn left on W Johnson St. to N Harrington St.

EB Traffic will turn left on N Harrington St. back to W Peace St. -End Detour-

As part of the closure, N West St. will be closed to through traffic at Dortch St. Motorists wishing to continue along N West St. shall use the following detour:

Southbound Traffic (N West St.):

SB Traffic will turn left on Dortch St. to Capital Blvd.

SB Traffic will turn right onto SB Capital Blvd and follow until Peace St./W Johnson St. Exit.

SB Traffic will exit right onto W Johnson St. and follow back to N West St. -End Detour-

Raleigh city officials say both streets will reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.