RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Grand Marshal for the 79th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade has been announced, and he’s no stranger to cold temperatures.

Retired NHL goaltender and Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame inductee Cam Ward has been named Grand Marshal for the highly-anticipated annual event.

“Cam Ward has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal for his contributions to Raleigh and the state of North Carolina, his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community,” said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh, in a press release.

Ward was drafted by the Hurricanes in 2002 and made his NHL debut in 2005. As a rookie, he helped the Canes win their first and only Stanley Cup Championship.

He spent nearly his whole career with the Hurricanes, except for one season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Ward signed a one-day contract with the Canes in 2019 before retiring.

Ward was inducted into the Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame in February as part of its inaugural class. He ended his career as the Canes’ franchise leader in wins and shutouts.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade will be held on Nov. 18, but with changes that will make it different than previous years, including no motorized vehicles.