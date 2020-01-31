Retired NYPD officer offers perspective after man killed in Raleigh officer-involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Russell Meinken knows the challenges of carrying a badge and putting on a police uniform.

“Daily events would include 10-15 calls a day,” Meinken said of his workload as a New York police officer. “Anywhere from domestic, to cases helping people, to shootings, to stabbings.”

Meinken worked undercover for most of his career. He retired after 20 years with the NYPD. He now calls the Triangle home.

Meinken said he can’t speak for the Raleigh police officer who pulled the trigger and killed an armed man Thursday afternoon on Glenwood Avenue. He did offer this perspective, though.

“The last thing an officer wants to do — whether a male or female that goes to work — is pull his gun and have to use it,” he said.​

Raleigh police and the 911 call confirmed the suspect in Thursday’s shooting was carrying a gun. When officers responded to the scene, they said the man ran from police.

“If an individual has a gun, I’m not gonna tase you with a taser,” Meinken explained. “If you have knife, that’s a different story.”

In those situations, Meinken said an officer only has a few moments to make a decision.

“Depending on his location, does he have cover to hide? Does he have a car to get behind? Is he in an open field? If he’s in an open area, he doesn’t have any cover, so he’s going to respond with his own gun and defend his own safety,” he added.

Raleigh police haven’t revealed whether the suspect had any mental health conditions. While police train for those scenarios, Meinken said it all comes down to circumstances.

“We’re not doctors. We’re police officers, OK? We don’t have time to sit down and give them a controlled exam,” he said. “We’re in the public. The circumstances around us dictate what we can do at that moment.”

Raleigh police told CBS 17 the officer involved in the deadly shooting is on paid administrative leave. Had the suspect complied with the officer, Meinken believes the situation would have ended differently.

“It’s nothing anybody wants to do is shoot somebody,” he said. “It’s not what we’re there for.”​

More headlines from CBS17.com: