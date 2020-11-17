Retired Raleigh man ‘still shaking’ after winning $150,000 from scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who said he recently retired said he stared at his lottery ticket with amazement once he realized he won $150,000.

Thomas Pianelli said he bought the $5 Holiday Luck X50 ticket Monday at the Buffaloe Express on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a release.

“I just sat there staring at the ticket in amazement,” he said.

Pianelli worked as a service manager for an industrial truck business before retiring, the Education Lottery said.

“I recently retired and a couple times a week, I go to the corner store and purchase a couple scratch-offs,” he said. “I did the same thing this morning and after scratching the Holiday ticket I’m still shaking!”

Pianelli claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He will take home $106,126 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Pianelli said he will put some of his winnings into savings and also “help out the kids.”