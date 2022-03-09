RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday the Wake County Retired School Personnel put on a drive-thru food and clothing drive.

Volunteers collected books, food and clothes for a number of organizations.

(WNCN photo / Brea Hollingsworth)

Socks and underwear were collected for the charity, “Note-in-the-Pocket,” which provides clothes to children of all ages and sizes.

The organization also collected food for “Food Drive Kids,” a charity run by Wake County Public School teenagers.

Tama Bouncer is the President of the Wake County Retired School Personnel. She says it’s the organization’s mission as retired schoolteachers to do what they can for children and education.

“It involves the children and that’s who we are and that’s what we have done. And it’s still very much a part of our lives to support public education and the children as much as we can and whatever way we can,” said Bouncer.

“Food Drive Kids” also received $1,000 from the organization to continue their work.